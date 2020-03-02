4:30 p.m. — I leave work and go to my parents' to grab a delivery I've been waiting on. Packages in our neighborhood get stolen pretty often and they live up the hill from us, so it's convenient. For curiosity's sake, its a purse from Cleobella I ordered for a wedding we're going to in Miami in a couple of weeks. I hang with my little sister for a bit before heading home to make N. and me an early dinner. Two of my friends are coming over to watch The Bachelor tonight and his friend offered to smoke him out. Yay for the ability to have both independent and communal social lives. I've had past relationships where this was a BIG issue. To me, it's very important that we have a happy existence together but can also maintain our individual identities. I fill up the tank on the way home. Because we don't drive often, we only have to grab gas once a week, if that. $40