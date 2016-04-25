Weight Lifting Was The Key To My ED Recovery

The funny thing about your body, even when it's abused, is its persistence in telling you something is wrong. Sometimes it’s through screaming shin splints that send you crashing face-first into the pavement (the first time I collapsed). Other times, it's the whisper of unnatural weakness, a breathlessness that catches you after a flight of three stairs. I spent the evenings of my college years beating this voice into submission. More of my college memories have to do with numbers on an elliptical than nights out with friends.



I told myself many things to get through the runs, but the biggest, most repeated lie was: You're not tired. You're weak. That was me: weak in willpower, weak in body, weak in mind. I honed my ability to ignore my body and its cries for rest, for food, for mercy by increasing the pressure, week after week. I ran through bleeding toes. I ran (hunched over) through hunger pangs. I even ran between the bathroom and the treadmill, through stomach cramps from the laxative pills I popped at all hours of the day. By the end of senior year, I had ditched the laxatives, but not the soul-crushing cardio habit.



I joined the Peace Corps right out of college. It felt as if I was running all the way to Ukraine, attempting to flee my cement purgatory. Indeed, I escaped the treadmills — but not the running. I wasn't done punishing myself, not even after the disastrous Prague marathon. It would take more than collapsing in a foreign country to derail my torturous training.



After I finished my Peace Corps service, I found a temporary job before grad school. The job paid well and had easy hours, so, with no long-term responsibility to distract me, I funneled all my time and attention into meticulously measuring out calories. And I jumped right back on the treadmill — just not with the intensity of years past. This time, it felt controlled. (It wasn't.) I told myself I’d change when I left for grad school in New York. (I didn't.) Instead, my bulimia, a habit I took pride in having defeated, returned after lying dormant for six years. Disgusted with myself, I broke down sobbing in the shower. I had to admit I couldn't handle this personal hell any longer.