Everything You Need To Know About Everlane’s Weekly Promotions

Everlane's recent denim sale was an excellent way to kick off its series of deal drops, but now the retailer is shifting gears to a sale bundle of sorts available from today through March 29. They're calling it a selection of high-comfort, high-value two-packs , all of which we're sure have a high probability of finding their way straight into our carts. The catch — you'll need to buy two of each item in order to unlock the discount so text friend who may want in. Here's how it works: buy two pairs of Everlane's top-rated leggings , for example, and get them both for just $90. Add two ultra-cozy fleeces to your cyber basket, get them both for just $74. The deal also applies to lightweight sweatshirts, waffle t-shirts, and sweatpants... so pretty much everything you'll need for the ideal work from home wardrobe