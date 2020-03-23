Everything You Need To Know About Everlane’s Weekly Promotions

In our latest edition of love letters to Everlane, we'd like to thank the retailer for yet another wonderful promotion to kick off the week. For those of you who don't already know, the eco-friendly brand recently announced it'll be breaking its own retail rules by lowering prices and lifting spirits for the foreseeable future. This means a new promotion every Monday for us all to look forward to, and this week the deals are coming in doubles.
Everlane's recent denim sale was an excellent way to kick off its series of deal drops, but now the retailer is shifting gears to a sale bundle of sorts available from today through March 29. They're calling it a selection of high-comfort, high-value two-packs, all of which we're sure have a high probability of finding their way straight into our carts. The catch — you'll need to buy two of each item in order to unlock the discount so text friend who may want in. Here's how it works: buy two pairs of Everlane's top-rated leggings, for example, and get them both for just $90. Add two ultra-cozy fleeces to your cyber basket, get them both for just $74. The deal also applies to lightweight sweatshirts, waffle t-shirts, and sweatpants... so pretty much everything you'll need for the ideal work from home wardrobe.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.