Everlane Just Sneakily Restocked Its Sale Section

In our latest edition of love letters to Everlane, we’d like to thank the retailer for giving its sale section a total restock. For those of you who don't already know, the American-based, DTC style-essentials brand prefers to subtly outfit its online clearance rack with glittering must-haves rather than holding grand sale events — and right now, many items are up to 60% off.
There’s no time like the present to grab one of Everlane’s rarely-marked-down cashmere cardigans to pair with a sleek boot. Or, you might want to purchase one of the trendy 100% Human face masks that everyone can’t get enough of (yes, we still need them). Everlane is layering on the deals so that we can layer up all winter long. Ahead, shop the top-rated styles before they are gone — we watch inventory vanish even while writing this sale post.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.