After over 3,000 satisfied-customer transactions, Everlane’s much-beloved Modern Loafer has completed its tour of duty in the brand’s inventory, having adorned the feet of everyone from business casual office-goers to chic weekend warriors looking for an easy shoe to pair with jeans. However, now that it’s time to say goodbye to the cherished, classic style, we’re reaping all the benefits — the shoe is available for a whopping 50% off while supplies last. Don’t delay — discounts like this are rare on the site, and we doubt this kick is going to stick around.