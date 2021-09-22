Tester: Elizabeth Buxton, Deputy Director



What I Look For In Jeans: “The most important quality in a pair of denim for me is the fit — even if the things are rough and restrictive or stretchy and flimsy, I’d at least like them to provide a good-looking silhouette. I want a pair of jeans that doesn’t bunch up around my crotch or inner-thigh areas and instead creates long lean lines with some bonus high-rise hip-hugging appeal (is this too much to ask?!). I also care about length: anything two short and I look like I’m wearing a pair of capris; anything too long and it’s an early 2000s nightmare.”



First Impressions: “I’m not sure if it differs depending upon the wash, but the Bone colorway I opted for felt thinner and softer to the touch than I anticipated it would. Sometimes denim (I’m thinking of a few pairs of Levis I own) can feel dense and restricting before they’re sufficiently broken in. This pair was much more malleable and breathable on my lower half once I shimmied them on; I was able to crouch down with reasonable ease and sitting didn’t prove to be a noticeable problem either. I was originally eyeing the cropped length but had to opt for the regular due to availability in my size (for reference: I'm a 26) and was pleasantly surprised to find it actually hit my ankles appropriately (I clock in at just 5'5' and non-cropped pants can often be too long for my liking). As a hot-and-heavy fan of tapered/bootcut denim, I found the fit was as expected in that department. I will note that the size 26 was a bit looser on me than my usual pairs so, if you like a tighter fit, I’d recommend sizing down. With that said, I actually didn't mind the looser fit here — it gave it a decidedly more vintage vibe.”



The Price: “I’m willing to spend a good chunk of change on a really nice pair of denim because it's a wardrobe investment that really does last (I own pairs that are 7+ years old!). My usual range is somewhere in between the $100-$250 price point per pair, so $88 is definitely more of a bargain in my book.”



The “Cheeky” Factor: “Full disclosure: I tried hard to snap a pic that made my front look more elongated in this style (it's all about the angles, people) — but, since I don’t have the longest legs, these jeans didn’t really do much for me in that department. (Side note: I think they’d be great on someone leggier than I). However, as far as butts go, The '90s Cheeky Jean's real magic was all in their titular cheekiness. The high-rise fit coupled with strategic tailoring I’d describe as tapered around the waist/legs and looser in the butt/crotch worked wonders to provide me with a decidedly ‘90s-style booty pop. (For some reason I got Shania Twain vibes — but maybe I owe that to my snake-effect boots). I don’t know about a lift factor but I definitely can confirm that the derriere was this pair’s main event.”



How I’d Style These Jeans: “Since these are a little looser on me than my usual go-to denim, I see myself staying away from chunkier sweaters/looser tops and opting instead for tighter tees/turtlenecks/sleeveless knits (like the one pictured above). In terms of footwear, I tried on a few pairs and found the bootcut best complimented (shocker) boots. I can also see myself easily throwing these on with a pair of clogs and thick-wool socks, too. For spring and summer, I really prefer a more cropped length and thus will be relegating these '90s babies to a fall-and-winter rotation.”