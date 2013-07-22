Trends come and go (thankfully), but wardrobe staples like the perfect tee or button-up stay in style for a reason. The pieces are timeless and seem to go with everything in our closets, and that's why we're in love with Everlane's lineup of essentials.
From baby-soft tees that don't cost an arm and leg to office-ready button-ups, these pieces will guarantee you style points every day of the week. The same goes for the accessory front with fuss-free backpacks and chic sandals. Basically, the label has everything our closet wants and needs.
See which pieces we're coveting, and just try telling us that you don't need these numbers, ahead.