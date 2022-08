This Is My Favorite Shampoo Bar & Conditioner—& I’ve Tried Them All

And, while shampoo bars are nothing new, more and more people are getting hip to their eco-friendly, cost-effective ways. Both established and newer brands are rushing in to capture curious new consumers, which can make picking the right one intimidating — especially since they last so long (see above). Which is why I want to tell you about my favorite shampoo bar and conditioner to date — and, as I mentioned earlier, I've been using shampoo bars for more than a decade so I've tried them all, from my longtime go-to Lush to the luxe hair brand Davines and everything in between. For me, the latest and greatest comes from, the makers of vegan and plastic-free hair, skin, and body products. (I previously reviewed Ethique's fantastic line of biodegradable lipsticks if you're interested in the brand's cruelty-free makeup offerings.) In my opinion, a good shampoo bar should be the following: It should have a solid and smooth texture meaning no funky chunks, no leafy herbs, no ground-up seeds — basically nothing that will make the bar crumble prematurely because of random stuff lurking within. A good shampoo bar should be a little oily but not so much that the texture is slick between your fingers (the idea is that the bar stays solid) and those oils should nourish strands to balance out the sometimes stripping nature of soap. I also prefer bars that aren't overdyed so the colors aren't bleeding in the shower. And, when it comes to pricing, I believe that shampoo bars, given their minimal and lightweight packaging, should be less than $20 a pop. And I'm pleased to say that Ethique, for me, checks all the boxes.