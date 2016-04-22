How I Somehow Saved Money When I Started Spending More On Clothes

With brutal honesty I divided my clothing into three categories:



1. The home-run pile: the most trusted items I’ve worn a ton and still love.



2. The treat yo'self pile: special-occasion pieces I’ll need later on.



3. The nope pile: anything I have never worn or wish I hadn’t.



By examining my stuff using these categories, I could identify the styles that were the most successful for me and those that were not — like my glittery Alexander Wang pants from four years ago that look amazing on the hanger but terrible on my butt. As well as the most popular styles, I wanted to know which pieces gave me the most value for my money. I determined the price-per-wear of each item by dividing its cost by how many times I’ve worn it: The more frequently something is worn, the cheaper its price-per-wear would be.



The first thing I recognized was that my most trusted pieces were overwhelmingly the simplest and highest in quality. They were well designed with exceptional fit, which meant they were worn quite often. Last summer, for example, I bought a pair of navy Céline culottes. They cost $1,200 and I felt extremely guilty when I bought them; in fact, I considered returning them several times. But, I couldn’t bear to give them up. Using the price-per-wear model, I counted the 20 times that I had already worn them, giving them a price-per-wear result of $60. Not to mention the huge number of compliments I receive every time I wore them. As the weather warms, and they get added back into my rotation (though I even managed to style them for a few winter looks), this number will continue to lower. But my love for the pants only grows.