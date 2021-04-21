Sustainable fashion is about so much more than just environmental footprint. When it comes to evaluating a brand’s impact, there are also human beings to consider; does the company treat its employees fairly, provide a living wage, empower and invest in the surrounding community? While these concepts may seem hard to quantify, there’s one metric that we can use to determine how much a maker or manufacturer prioritizes their social impact: the “B-Corp” certification.
Led by the non-profit B Lab, the social-good stamp of approval measures a retailer’s “impact on its workers, customers, community, and environment,” according to the agency’s website, and assigns a score based on the measurable amount of benefits that a brand is generating. Happily, there are thousands of companies that boast B-corp status — and the organization advises that there’s been a recent “overwhelming” uptick in certification interest". If your goal is to allocate more closet space to brands that prioritize their social impact, you’re in luck — we rounded up six of them ahead.
