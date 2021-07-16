Do you worry about money now?

I do worry about money now. I feel like I joined the workforce late because I went to graduate school and then joined the Peace Corps so I don't have as much saved as I would like. Also, I moved to a new state six months ago for a job opportunity and the move was expensive. I had my boyfriend at the time stay in my old place until the lease was up, and unfortunately, he took advantage and started paying me half the rent and giving me a routing and account number to an empty bank account for utilities. I tried to be understanding and let him pay the rest on a payment plan, but a month later, he told me he couldn't pay anymore and left me with his $200/month utility bill and the rest of the lease. Thankfully, I only had to pay for two more months but it was very stressful and it had a major impact on my already small savings.