3 p.m. — After the movie, I say goodbye to B. and walk to the library to borrow some new books to read. Afterwards, I go to Kmart and buy a reusable water bottle to keep in my car and a birthday card for my sister. On my way home I drop by my parents' house to drop off my freezer composting into their bin. My brother is staying there for a few weeks between moves, so I catch up with him for a bit before heading home. I also leave my sister's birthday card there, since she will stop by later tonight. When I get home, T.'s brother has come over to hang out and play video games with T., so I watch the recently-uploaded season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the bedroom, drink tea, and eat an almond biscotti. $4.80