10:30 a.m. — I've been feeling on the edge of sick and I can feel a canker sore forming on my tongue so I decide it's time to restock the vitamins I ran out of the other week. I like pre-natal vitamins because they're good for your hair and nails and the folic acid is supposed to help with canker sores. There's a pair of shoes I've been thinking about in my Amazon cart so I decide to pull the trigger on them. Amazon informs me that part of my order is HSA eligible and I can add my HSA card to pay for it — this is great, as I'm really bad at remembering to use my HSA card. But then when I try to add it it doesn't recognize it as an HSA card (I swear to god, it says “health savings account” on the front). I add it as a normal card and process the order in two parts, two bottles of vitamins on the HSA card ($28.90) and the shoes on my personal card ($64.19). I also make some tea because I'm dragging! $93.09