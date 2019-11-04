7 p.m. — I get off work pretty late trying to fix my mistake. Y. stops by with Kroger sushi and listens to me curse out whoever decided to install a custom door in the 1970s for an hour. He makes me laugh and feel better, but I would not recommend Kroger sushi. We talk about a future together and it scares me. We've been together for two years and I do love him, but he is a born and raised Ohio boy, and I want to get back to the south where my whole family is someday. My parents and I are very close (I talk to my mom almost every day) and I haven't lived within four hours since I was 18. I have always put my career first, but I can't imagine never moving back to the south. Taking the next step with Y. will solidify that I will be in Ohio long term. I take a long shower and wish I had a bathtub to drown today in.