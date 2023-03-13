10 a.m. — I get an urgent message that one of our systems is throwing faults out of the blue that can't be dismissed. I end up skipping a meeting so I can spend more time debugging some misbehaving hardware. Guess that'll be the rest of my morning. My coworker and I write up some recommendations on how to avoid this particular issue in the future.



12:15 p.m. — Lunchtime! We get subsidized lunch at work. I get a sandwich and a salad today and eat with some coworkers in the sunshine. Back at work around 1 for a meeting.



2:30 p.m. — Snack break. I finish the last of my morning tea with an apple. I check on a few other systems to make sure they won't fault out in the same way and flag one that seems like it'll end up with problems. I feel like the robot whisperer today. With the hardware hopefully working properly, I work on calculations for the rest of the day.



6:30 p.m. — Head out on my bike ride home. Call B. for a bit, but it's extra windy today and the noise makes it hard to hear him well. We decide to just call again later so I listen to some podcasts for the rest of the ride. I recently started listening to This American Life and it's been really great for my commute. People have some crazy stories.



7:30 p.m. — I prep some pasta sauce for later this week and eat dumplings and veggies for dinner. After, I message B. a bit while shopping an REI sale because I have a gift card. I end up buying a backpacking backpack that's 40% off. After my gift card the total is only $26.83. $26.83



10 p.m. — Wish the roommates goodnight before washing up, putting on a face mask and heading to my room. B. and I have a short call before he goes to bed. Asleep by just after midnight, after a bit of phone scrolling and washing off the mask.



Daily Total: $26.83