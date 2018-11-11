6 p.m. — I finally escape the office! I am meeting up with my boyfriend at a restaurant on the Lower East Side. We've been trying to get reservations at this place for a while, so are excited to finally get a spot. My boyfriend also lives at home with his parents. We're on that money-saving grind so that one day we can buy property in the city. We meet up at the restaurant and order an heirloom tomato salad, mussels for an appetizer, filet mignon, and a whole trout for our main course, but we're slightly disappointed. The food was good, but a little lackluster, and we felt like we were swimming in mashed potatoes for most of the meal. We split the check and head out. $72