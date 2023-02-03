A Friend Doesn’t Have To Be ‘Toxic’ To Be Bad For You

Sarah says that she would force herself to recall one specific fond memory she had of her and her friend together whenever she felt uneasy or anxious about seeing them. There was a time, years ago, on public transport where her friend stood up for her in a potentially scary situation. "It was a moment that kind of cemented our friendship; I like that they took no shit and didn't think twice about lashing out at a stranger in defense of me. But I realized that the not-so-great stuff since then — their unrelentingly argumentative nature, pettiness, negative comments, or bitching about other people — had fully eclipsed the good in the past two or three years. That one memory just wasn’t enough to sustain me anymore."