5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

Looking for a workout move that's as efficient as it is effective? Look no further than the humble deadlift, a go-to for Emma Stone's trainer, Jason Walsh. (Self)
Food labels are confusing. So confusing, in fact, that the FDA is in the process of changing them up. In the mean time, though, you can make it easier by paying special attention to the four most important nutritional factoids: trans fats, added sugar, sodium, and saturated fats. (Prevention)
Ready to get into the wild world of foam rolling? Check out our guide to a few fan favorites over here.
If you (or your partner) happens to be a serious snorer, you don't have to simply suffer through it. For starters, make sure you're sleeping on your side.
To get the most out of those push-ups, don't just work your upper body: Your core should be just as sore the next day. Be sure to start in a high plank pose and engage that core. (Well + Good)
