Perhaps sustainability is not be the first thing that comes to mind when you find an item so cool you can't leave it in the store. But, when a single T-shirt requires 700 gallons of water to be produced, according to the Huffington Post, it’s worth putting some more thought into your basics.
London-based artist Alex Noble saw the unnecessary material waste from clothing production and founded the EMG Initiative, a design group that uses excess fabric from fashion houses to create an original collection. And, it's doing some good in the process.
“EMG” stands for Everything Must Go — which is both the mission statement and operational foundation of the group. The Initiative’s first venture is a capsule collection called Salvage T (because of the reclaimed nature of their materials). They partnered with 15 local London fashion houses, among them Giles Deacon and Zandra Rhodes, to recycle their leftover fabric into a truly unique collection of tops that are not for the pattern-shy. Think: smiley-face French fries (#TBT), prickly pineapples, and the kookiest, most abstract graphics, all in one look.
The EMG Initiative represents a shift towards sustainable fashion and a more conscientious shopping experience, and will also support two noteworthy organizations: TRAID, an environmental organization with a focus on clothing production and consumption; and ChildHope, an international humanitarian group that protects children working in garment factories, specifically in Bangladesh.
And, at its most basic level, it's a feel-good way to embrace your love of weird, one-of-a-kind prints.
If you're in the area, the official pop-up hits London tomorrow. Otherwise, these rad designs can be bought with the click of a mouse. Jump over to preview some of our favorites, soon for sale.