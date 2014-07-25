Story from Fashion

These Mixed-Print Tees Are Seriously Rad, Also Recycled

Ana Colon
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Perhaps sustainability is not be the first thing that comes to mind when you find an item so cool you can't leave it in the store. But, when a single T-shirt requires 700 gallons of water to be produced, according to the Huffington Post, it’s worth putting some more thought into your basics.
London-based artist Alex Noble saw the unnecessary material waste from clothing production and founded the EMG Initiative, a design group that uses excess fabric from fashion houses to create an original collection. And, it's doing some good in the process.
“EMG” stands for Everything Must Go — which is both the mission statement and operational foundation of the group. The Initiative’s first venture is a capsule collection called Salvage T (because of the reclaimed nature of their materials). They partnered with 15 local London fashion houses, among them Giles Deacon and Zandra Rhodes, to recycle their leftover fabric into a truly unique collection of tops that are not for the pattern-shy. Think: smiley-face French fries (#TBT), prickly pineapples, and the kookiest, most abstract graphics, all in one look.
The EMG Initiative represents a shift towards sustainable fashion and a more conscientious shopping experience, and will also support two noteworthy organizations: TRAID, an environmental organization with a focus on clothing production and consumption; and ChildHope, an international humanitarian group that protects children working in garment factories, specifically in Bangladesh.
And, at its most basic level, it's a feel-good way to embrace your love of weird, one-of-a-kind prints.
If you're in the area, the official pop-up hits London tomorrow. Otherwise, these rad designs can be bought with the click of a mouse. Jump over to preview some of our favorites, soon for sale.

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series