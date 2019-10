“EMG” stands for Everything Must Go — which is both the mission statement and operational foundation of the group. The Initiative’s first venture is a capsule collection called Salvage T (because of the reclaimed nature of their materials). They partnered with 15 local London fashion houses, among them Giles Deacon and Zandra Rhodes , to recycle their leftover fabric into a truly unique collection of tops that are not for the pattern-shy. Think: smiley-face French fries (#TBT), prickly pineapples, and the kookiest, most abstract graphics, all in one look.