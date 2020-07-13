Nicola Peltz’s Engagement Ring Is Stunning — Here Are 15 Just Like It

Following in the footsteps of A-listers like Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell and Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee, Brooklyn Beckham and model Nicola Peltz are en route to the altar after what appears to be a quarantine well spent. The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham announced the engagement alongside an image of the couple taken by his younger sister Harper. According to the caption, he proposed two weeks ago.
“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world,” Peltz captioned her own Instagram post of the big moment. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.”
For the occasion, Beckham gave his now-fiancé a stunning engagement ring of epic proportions — roughly 4.5- to 5-carat proportions to be exact. The emerald-cut diamond, which sits on a yellow gold diamond pavé band, is estimated to have cost Beckham between $125k and $200k, according to Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising Kathryn Money.
Money went on to share the reason for this specific diamond shape’s recent uptick in popularity: “Elongated diamonds – including emeralds, elongated cushions and ovals – create a flattering look as their shape lengthens the wearer’s finger.” Among those with an emerald cut diamond taking up valuable real estate on their ring fingers are Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence. And if any of the 15 rings ahead catch your eye, perhaps yours, too.
To toast the happy couple on their upcoming nuptials, we rounded up 15 emerald-cut engagement rings that look just like Peltz’s.
