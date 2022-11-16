This Unlikely Hobby Helped Me Come Out Again

Embroidery is a solitary activity; just you and the thread, over and over. It taught me to give myself grace and patience while I reflected on how best to embrace the parts of myself that I often hid. There wasn’t going to be a single person, online quiz, or TV show that would make me feel finally queer enough to share my whole self with the world. For this second, more public coming out, it was up to me to accept myself. It took time to find ways for me to share more about my story. Earlier this year, I wrote a book review that clearly mentioned my relationship status and queerness; it was the first time I’d brought up my anxieties around feeling queer enough in an article published online.