9 Things We're DONE Sneaking Out Of Our Purses

When you want to bring a tampon or your deodorant to the bathroom with you, do you openly grab those items from your bag, or do you surreptitiously snag them when no one's looking? Do you carry your birth control or other important medication proudly, showing no shame when you pop a pill at lunch? In times of desperation, do you allow your toddler to open one of the six pantyliners you keep in a ziploc bag in your purse because playing with the sticky part will keep him busy for the entire ride to day care? You know I do. But it hasn't always been that way: If you ask me, we spend way too much time and effort trying to hide "taboo" items that, let's face it, are simply things we need to get through the day. Enough!