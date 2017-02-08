This Cult-Favorite Etsy Brand Is Launching The Perfect Red Lipstick

Whether you have a date or not, Valentine's Day is the national day of love and you deserve to celebrate. We're all for treating yourself every day of the year, but something about getting dolled-up and treating ourselves on February 14 just feels more special. We've been on the hunt for the perfect new red lip (first thing we're pairing it with is pink eyes — seriously, the look is so pretty), and lucky for us, Vixen by Julie Hewett (in collaboration with Micheline Pitt and her cult-favorite Etsy brand) is bringing the glamour with the best lipstick we've seen in awhile.
Yes, we know, there are a ton of red lipsticks on the market, but we’d be lying if we said we still don't struggle to find a matte option that doesn’t dry out our lips and looks good after a few hours of wear. This, however, might just be the winner. The secret ingredient? Camila olifera seed oil. It's one of the best ways to keep skin hydrated but never greasy. The lipstick (a matching liner exists, too, but you'll have to buy that separately) is available now for pre-order for $24 on Vixen’s Etsy site (the other three lip shades in the collection will be available in March), which sadly means it won't arrive in time for the holiday next week. But what better way to way to send yourself some love than with makeup? It'll last a whole lot longer than a bouquet, that's for sure.
