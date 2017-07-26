These Summer Camp Horror Stories Will Make You Cringe

If every children’s movie is to be believed, a stay at sleepaway camp is the key to a memorable summer. But, for every perfectly toasted s’more, artfully crafted piece of macrame, and stunning talent show performance, there are plenty of pranks that implode and color war catastrophes that you would never write home about.
Ahead, we’ve compiled a series of horror stories from a few R29 staffers that are sure to have current campers checking under their bunks for uninvited guests, and packing an extra set of everything to be prepared for whatever pops up. Please pass the bug juice and read on.