Valentine's Day ensembles usually bring two things to mind: a sexy lingerie set or cutesy heart-themed apparel. While there's nothing wrong with either of those things, there's also something refreshing about a brand that takes neither approach and comes up with something fresh for the holiday. That's why we were so excited to see Eloquii's Valentine's Day Shop. True to the brand's roots, the curated collection is full of festive apparel that feels grown-up and playful at the same time. Think sleepwear-inspired dresses, crush-worthy pink suits, and romantic silhouettes perfect for date night, girl's night, or however, you choose to celebrate the holiday.
The collection already sold out once, so if you missed snagging some of these Cupid-approved goods the first time around, you are in luck. The collection is officially back in stock because of customer demand. This V-day drop is the brand's most waitlisted collection to date, so we also don't expect the restock to be around for long. Another reason we'll see these styles disappear quickly? They're also currently on sale. From tulle skirts, organza fabrics, silky satin, and luxe lace, there's a lovely something for everyone that'll definitely turn heads.
Eloquii Lace Bodysuit,
$64.95 $45.50
This bodysuit is a nod to lingerie while still being incredibly versatile. The lace will add a sexy touch to any skirt, pant, or suit combo. It's also great for just throwing on with a pair of jeans and heels for an effortless hot girl look.
Eloquii Ruched Slip Skirt,
$89.95 $54
This black midi skirt offers a fun twist on the wardrobe staple. Fun details like the ruching and slit add texture and visual interest. Pair it with a crop top, turtleneck, or all-black shirt for a dramatic monochromatic look.
Eloquii Heart Texture Mini Dress,
$139.95 $98
Sweet but not overly saccharine, this flirty dress is the ultimate V-Day outfit. On-trend puffy sleeves and a structured bustier help it feel updated rather than immature.
Eloquii Satin Crop Top,
$69.95 $42
For those that want to dress in typical Valentine's colors but like a more sultry approach, this pink satin crop top is a solid choice.
Eloquii Pleated Satin Skirt,
$79.95 $56
This fire red satin wrap skirt will pair perfectly with the pink satin crop, but it'd also look lovely with the lace bodysuit or really any close-fitting black top you may already own. The faux wrap and yummy pleats make it absolutely worthy to be a part of your V-day 'fit.
Eloquii Sheer Midi Dress With Slip,
$129.95 $91
If you love frills and ruffles but aren't super into bright colors, this sheer black dress may be just right. It also comes with a slip and is pretty much ready to go right out of the box.
Eloquii Split Back Blazer & Wide Leg Trouser Suit,
$229.90 $161
Not only will you look like a literal angel in this suit, but the satin paired with a spicy heel is sexy as hell! It's also a great pick for anyone who wants to stay covered up but not feel frumpy. The curve-hugging silhouette will look good and you'll stay warm no matter how low the February temps get.
Eloquii Crop Flare Pant & One-Button Blazer Pink Suit,
$229.90 $161
If you are going from the office to a night out with no time to change outfits, the longline blazer and cropped flare pants in rosy pink can easily tackle the office-to-date night vibe seamlessly.
Eloquii Collared Mini Wrap Dress,
$129.95 $91
Reminiscent of a silk robe, this wrap dress is the perfect Valentine's Day date night outfit you can wear all year.