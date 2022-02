Valentine's Day ensembles usually bring two things to mind: a sexy lingerie set or cutesy heart-themed apparel. While there's nothing wrong with either of those things, there's also something refreshing about a brand that takes neither approach and comes up with something fresh for the holiday. That's why we were so excited to see Eloquii's Valentine's Day Shop . True to the brand's roots, the curated collection is full of festive apparel that feels grown-up and playful at the same time. Think sleepwear-inspired dresses, crush-worthy pink suits, and romantic silhouettes perfect for date night, girl's night, or however, you choose to celebrate the holiday.