It’s rare for a shopping trip to also feel like an educational or mindful experience, but EILEEN FISHER has accomplished just that with its newly opened eco-conscious concept store, Making Space, in Brooklyn. Sure, the shop — which celebrates the brand's circular model of design — offers the luxuriously simple, sustainable collections EF is known for, but it’s all of the other special features that make this location a must-visit destination.
The most noticeable (yet subtle!) aspect of the shop has to be the interior itself. True to the ethos of the EILEEN FISHER brand, every detail in Making Space is recycled or responsibly sourced in some way, from the wood paneling of the ceiling to the packaging of the shopping bags. The lofty space also hosts community events — DIY workshops, panels, and weekly programming like Friday Night Wine — and fosters emerging talent with an Artists in Residence program where designers are invited to use the in-store studio and EF materials to create one-of-a-kind works that will be sold at Making Space. In addition, a collection called Resewn — featuring previously owned pieces that have since been recycled, refurbished, or reimagined to preserve the value of the clothes at every stage of their life cycle — will also be available exclusively at the space.
For those not in New York City, good news: The concept store has expanded into other cities like Seattle and Troy, MI — with more locations slated for the future. In the meantime, ahead are your first looks at the very first Making Space. As you can see, EILEEN FISHER is indeed making space — both literally and figuratively — to allow visitors to shop and wear clothing in a more thoughtful way.