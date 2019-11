Or, re-examination, as was the case with the epic profile of Eileen Fisher in the magazine's latest fashion issue. Titled " Nobody's Looking At You ," the Janet Malcolm-penned feature made us stop and consider the contemporary brand for the first time in a long, long time. Examining the clothes that "look as if they were flung on rather than anxiously selected," the piece talked about the brand as a mainstay among the older, don't-notice-me set whose favorite colors are commonly found in breakfast foods (oatmeal, wheat, cream). That is, Eileen Fisher has the reputation of skewing a little matronly, if not downright dowdy. At best, it's a line of uncomplicated clothing that helps its wearer blend in; at worst, it's a wardrobe suited for Sister Mary if she got a job working admin at a middle school.