The New Yorker is like that person at a party who's simultaneously the most plugged-in and the least plugged-in. They know everything about the ultra-obscure, ultra-interesting topics that you find yourself repeating during the next three dinner parties you attend. And yet, they might have never heard of Rihanna ("Like Rhiannon? The Celtish goddess?"). The literary magazine moves at its own pace and sets its own agenda, but always spotlights those subjects most worthy of examination.