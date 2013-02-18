We're not ones to pick favorites, but In the sea of street-style photographs that come streaming in from fashion weeks all over the world, it is often the ones from Scandinavia that capture our attention. There is just something about the Northern European aesthetic that simultaneously strikes us as so obvious and so genius that we can't help but find it as a constant source of inspiration, especially in our own dressing.
So, when we got the opportunity to hop a plane to Copenhagen with Danish design brand Ecco in honor of the city's "Fashion Festival," we couldn't resist the offer to learn a thing or two from the masters. A few days, a few fashion shows, and (obviously) a few shopping trips later, we are clearer than ever on what exactly Danish design means and why we love it. The Scandinavian design sensibility is that form follows function, as the Ecco team explained to us, and, importantly, high-quality materials are everything, which Ecco showed us with its incredible product line and team of leather makers.
Click through to see a little bit of Copenhagen through our eyes and get schooled in the beautiful form and function that is Danish fashion.