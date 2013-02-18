So, when we got the opportunity to hop a plane to Copenhagen with Danish design brand Ecco in honor of the city's "Fashion Festival," we couldn't resist the offer to learn a thing or two from the masters. A few days, a few fashion shows, and (obviously) a few shopping trips later, we are clearer than ever on what exactly Danish design means and why we love it. The Scandinavian design sensibility is that form follows function, as the Ecco team explained to us, and, importantly, high-quality materials are everything, which Ecco showed us with its incredible product line and team of leather makers.