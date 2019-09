Here came the fun part: we got to play customer (we say "play" because we didn't actually get to keep what we "bought," we simply documented it on arrival). After some journalistic browsing in Linda’s expansive secondhand shop, we landed on Gucci’s Soho crossbody in a satisfying shade of seafoam. It promptly arrived, encased in packaging that was just as slick as promised — a matte black box debossed with eBay’s logo, dust bag, and multiple cards vouching for the bag’s authenticity. The item in question was in near-perfect condition, too; ready for another lifetime of use by one of the many Gucci enthusiasts who are contributing to the brand’s lightning-speed growth. The popularity of second-hand luxury, says Linda, “is aligned with what’s happening our world today. I think consumers would rather buy something that’s beautiful and pre-owned, and contribute to sustainability.” Emphasizing a feeling that we can all identify with, she adds: “When you find that perfect vintage handbag, yes — you’ve scored big.”