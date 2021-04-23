5 Trendy Hairstyles To Wear Every Weekend This Spring

With many of us working from home during the week, the weekend takes on a whole new meaning. Now, Saturdays and Sundays are the days to actually get dressed, do our hair, and venture outside of our house or apartment for a socially-distanced walk with a friend, an errand, or just a stroll through your local open-air Farmer's Market.
The first step is finding an outfit, which limits you to the contents in your closet. But when it comes to how you wear your hair, you can get creative. Considering that it's springtime — which means unpredictable weather — we're suggesting the effortless updo. If you're in the mood for inspiration, scroll through to find five takes on the easy, casually-cool updo for spring 2021.