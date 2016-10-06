On mornings when you've gotten way too friendly with the snooze button, putting any effort into your look is probably the last thing on your mind. While it's tempting to let your style fall to the wayside, it's worth remembering that polished outfits don't always require tons of time to pull together. Case in point, the five looks ahead that you can slip into in seconds.
Starting from the ground up, we worked with Keds' latest shoe delivery to set an uncomplicated tone for each of our ensembles. What follows are simple pairings with closet staples you likely already have on deck, like a striped button-down, a shift dress, and/or a suede miniskirt. With plenty of throw-on-and-go pieces, each look offers an easy-to-replicate formula that'll get you out the door right on time. Take that, alarm clock.
Starting from the ground up, we worked with Keds' latest shoe delivery to set an uncomplicated tone for each of our ensembles. What follows are simple pairings with closet staples you likely already have on deck, like a striped button-down, a shift dress, and/or a suede miniskirt. With plenty of throw-on-and-go pieces, each look offers an easy-to-replicate formula that'll get you out the door right on time. Take that, alarm clock.