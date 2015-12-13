How To Make Your Lazy-Sunday Look Office-Appropriate

If you think that being comfortable and being office-appropriate are mutually exclusive, well, it's about time that mindset changed. Forget about saving your sweats and sneakers for the weekend and your dressier, work-ready pieces for Monday morning; instead, allow your wardrobes to merge and prove that it is possible to wear the same outfit to brunch and a business meeting.
A few simple swaps is all it takes to change the vibe of your entire outfit. If you've ever wondered how to get away with wearing your favorite lazy Sunday look well into the work week, these four handy outfit GIFs will show you the way. Read on for how to take the ensembles typically reserved for rest and relaxation and make them work-ready (without any HR drama).
A few simple swaps is all it takes to change the vibe of your entire outfit. If you've ever wondered how to get away with wearing your favorite lazy Sunday look well into the work week, these four handy outfit GIFs will show you the way. Read on for how to take the ensembles typically reserved for rest and relaxation and make them work-ready (without any HR drama).