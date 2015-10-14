When the air gets crisp and the leaves turn crunchy, fall ushers in a myriad of fresh fashion and beauty looks to try. And while we're always game to sample everything the season has to offer (pumpkin-spiced what?), the sheer volume of options out there can get a little overwhelming. Not to mention, actually road testing everything we've pinned to our mood boards can start adding up faster than morning coffee runs.
To help, we went to the trouble of narrowing down the best new beauty trends to our top three "must-tries": '90s-inspired matte lips, minimalist ponytails, and dramatic lashes. And we're not stopping there. We also picked 12 of the best products under $10 from Walmart to help you work each look (or, let's be real, all of them!) into your routine without racking up the bills. We're talking a throwback beige lipstick that won't quit, a shine-enhancing spray for the glossiest pony, and plenty more.
Now you won't need to dip into your pumpkin-spiced-everything fund to try the season's buzziest beauty trends.
