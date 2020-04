If your Easter traditions involve a morning church service or big family brunch — with aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents — this Sunday's holiday is going to look very different. With social distancing mandates in place across the country, Easter 2020 will likely translate to an afternoon Zoom session. But even if you're alone in your apartment you can still dress up in your favorite floral top (and sweatpants) and show the whole fam your latest DIY quarantine project : a happy, spring-y manicure.