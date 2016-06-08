There's a time and place to carefully heed the directions on a beauty product — peels, deep conditioning treatments, anything involving needles. But then there are times when it's best to ignore the rules...
Thanks to working with pro makeup artists, manicurists, and hairstylists on the regular, we've collected a laundry list of beauty hacks that are not only highly effective and convenient, but they also cut down on the amount of products and tools you need to achieve the results you want.
From building volume, to making your lipstick last longer, we've rounded up 13 of our favorite "do this don't" beauty tricks. If misusing these products is wrong, then we don't want to be right.