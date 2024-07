9 Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Dupes We Love, Starting From $10

This is officially the summer of bronzing drops . In case you're new to the hype, the viral makeup product is essentially a liquid bronzer-highlighter hybrid that you can wear alone or mix in with your moisturizer, skin tint or foundation for an instant wash of color. It’s an effortless way to warm up your complexion without baking under the sun (which is not recommended by dermatologists , since prolonged UV exposure can damage your skin). Think of these little drops of gold as your shortcut to looking like you’ve just returned from a beach holiday in Bali, even if you've been stuck at home.