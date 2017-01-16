Here's What 5 Cult Drugstore Products Look Like On 5 Women

In today's ultra-competitive beauty market, the path to becoming a cult product requires flawless formulas, gorgeous pigments, and tones that work well on different complexions and skin types. Think: MAC.'s Ruby Woo or Nars' Orgasm. These beauty buys aren't just beautiful and easy to use — they work on almost everyone.
Still, we can't all afford to drop $17 on lipstick or $34 on blush every time we finish a tube or hit pan — even though they're worth every penny. Luckily, the drugstore has become a beauty hotspot full of versatile, flattering makeup that feels just as luxe as any high-end brand. Many of these affordable buys have even gained cult followings among pros and beauty bloggers.
But will they work for you? Keep clicking, because we had five staffers test top, under $10 performers ahead.
