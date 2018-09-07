Drew Barrymore Gets Real About Makeup-Free Selfies & Photoshop

A lot of brands want to make beauty campaigns feel more "real life" by limiting retouching — how do you feel about that?

"You know, I really don't care. I think that when it gets too real, people don't like it and when it gets too fake, people don't like it, so you have to find the middle ground. If something is retouched to the point where it's no longer attainable, you've gone too far. If it's people sitting around with cellulite and pores, then people are like, 'Woah!' No one is ever satisfied on either end of the spectrum, so I say, Make it beautiful, make it feel fun and aspirational and full of joy, and I think we'll strike that perfect balance."