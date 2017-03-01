If you haven't noticed, fashion has gotten awfully casual. At some point over the last few years, jeans, sneakers, and sweatshirts have become far more commonplace than dresses, skirts, and heels. And while we certainly don't mind this seismic shift on days where we just can't, it's also lead us to truly appreciate those moments when someone skips out on the whole "effortless" thing and just gets dressed the fuck up.