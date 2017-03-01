If you haven't noticed, fashion has gotten awfully casual. At some point over the last few years, jeans, sneakers, and sweatshirts have become far more commonplace than dresses, skirts, and heels. And while we certainly don't mind this seismic shift on days where we just can't, it's also lead us to truly appreciate those moments when someone skips out on the whole "effortless" thing and just gets dressed the fuck up.
Fortunately, we've been starting to see more women wearing dressy dresses — like, full-on fancy, floor-length, tulle, and sparkly — to places that aren't black-tie gatherings. These days, there's something really magical about someone who goes all-out in head-to-toe Valentino, or chooses to pair, say, a gown with a T-shirt and sneakers. Sure, looking messy and disheveled has been It for a while, but the real confidence comes in showing up in total statement-maker like the women ahead.
Let the women ahead convince you to ditch your leggings for a tulle skirt every now and then. Here's to looking fancy as hell for no reason at all.