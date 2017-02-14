Fortunately, we've been starting to see more women wearing dressy dresses — like, full-on fancy, floor-length, tulle, and embellished gowns — to places that aren't black-tie events. These days, there's something really refreshing and magical about someone who goes all-out in head-to-toe Valentino, or chooses to pair, a gown with a T-shirt and trainers. Yes, looking undone and slightly dishevelled has been It for a while, but the real confidence comes in showing up in show-stopping glamour like the women ahead.