I Know You Have Taboo Sex Questions — & I’m Answering Them On TikTok

Dr. Ali planned on following her father's footsteps in becoming a surgeon. However, during her last two years of medical school — which is considered the clinical years when students do their rotations in a hospital — she changed her mind. "During my third year, I did my OB-GYN rotation, and the doctor I was with let me deliver a baby, and that's when a light switched on — from that point on, I just couldn't stop thinking about it," Dr. Ali tells Refinery29. "I loved how empowering it was to care for women and to be able to relate to them. It just changed everything, and that's what made me want to be an OB-GYN." She advises those who feel any pressure to follow in their parent's exact footsteps — a common sentiment felt by many children of immigrants — to focus on what truly makes them happy because at the end of the day, it's their life.