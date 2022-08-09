What you should avoid: having a window behind the head of the bed (if that’s unavoidable, make sure you have a headboard and a thick curtain you can draw to protect you from any draft), having a door right in front of the foot of the bed, installing shelves above the bed because it’s associated with headaches and feelings of pressure (if this is also unavoidable, Sher suggests covering the shelves with a voile fabric to soften them), placing a large mirror opposite your bed (if you do have one, cover it with a cloth before you sleep to prevent it from “overstimulating the energy, which can cause a disturbance to your sleep”), and keeping electronics close to your bed (they should be at least a foot away from you when you sleep, with your phone’s screen faced down, Sher says, otherwise they can deplete your energy over time).