Your Horoscope As A Throwback College Dorm Room Essential

From crashing house parties to consuming suspect dining hall "food," for many of us, college can be defined by certain quintessential memories. And one thing that's especially hard to forget is our chosen dorm room decor. As post-grads attempting to do the whole adulting thing, remembering the goods we used to liven up our shared spaces makes us feel both nostalgic and a little cringe-y (turns out, garish blue butterfly chairs aren't exactly chic).
Although some of us wouldn’t dream of hanging, say, a Breakfast At Tiffany’s poster on our apartment walls today, we can still appreciate what it felt like to have Audrey Hepburn’s face smiling down on us. No matter how tacky or cliché the stuff we filled our collegiate rooms with was, it defined us at that particular time in our lives. We can't go back to college again, but we can revisit (and even purchase) some of the goods that made our homes away from home feel personal.
Ahead, we've broken down our favorite throwback dorm decor staples according to horoscopes, making a trip back to the glory days simple. Whether you were a wanderlust wall tapestry Sagittarius or an up and at 'em iPod-alarm dock Aries, these zodiac-tied throwbacks have you and your old room pegged.
