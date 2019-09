Your Horoscope As A Throwback College Dorm Room Essential

Although some of us wouldn’t dream of hanging, say, a Breakfast At Tiffany’s poster on our apartment walls today, we can still appreciate what it felt like to have Audrey Hepburn’s face smiling down on us. No matter how tacky or cliché the stuff we filled our collegiate rooms with was, it defined us at that particular time in our lives. We can't go back to college again, but we can revisit (and even purchase) some of the goods that made our homes away from home feel personal.