Sometimes the best wedding backdrop isn’t an elaborate banquet hall or city view terrace, but Mother Nature herself. This is especially true when you’re lucky enough to get hitched in the gorgeous New England countryside.
When brides Paige and Ashley (who also shared their touching nuptials on 2Brides2Be) tied the knot in Paige's idyllic hometown of Verona Island, ME, last summer, they enlisted help from friends and family to throw a 200-person outdoor bash.
The couple said their vows in a family member’s backyard, under towering trees and a picture perfect sunset. From the VW bug covered in florals to the ombre cake, everything about their day was Pinterest-worthy.
"Our wedding day was the most beautiful day. It was romantic, fun, and crazy,” Ashley tells Refinery29. “It was awesome how everyone came together."
We can’t stop starting at the gorgeous pics — see them for yourself, ahead.
