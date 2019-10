Spiked Seltzer, Beyond Burger & Other Trendy Food Costumes To DIY This Year

Sure, New Year's Eve is typically the most appropriate holiday for taking stock of the past year, but Halloween is our year-in-review holiday of choice . It's a time to think about all the hilarious and totally odd trends that had their 15 minutes of fame throughout the past 12 months... And then, create costumes that honor the moments . Thanks to our obsession with food, the trends we ate, drank, posted Instagram photos of, and got in Twitter fights over are often the most fun to dress up as.