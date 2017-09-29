We love cool parties, and we love yummy treats. But more importantly, we love cool parties with yummy treats. Since every great throwdown starts with a killer theme and ends with delicious desserts (and for us caffeine-lovers, a fresh mug of The Original Donut Shop® Coffee), why not just streamline the process? Enter: the dessert display slash photo backdrop slash FOMO-inducing theme of our dreams. Seriously, we doughnut think it gets better than this.
Materials
Wooden pegboard
2 complementary shades of paint
Paint roller
Paintbrush
Wooden pegs
Assorted doughnuts
Instructions
1. Paint pegboard chosen shade, and let it dry completely.
2. Paint individual pegs in a complementary shade, and allow them to dry completely.
3. Insert pegs into pegboard, spacing them an equal distance apart.
4. Hang doughnuts on pegs.
