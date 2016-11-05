12 Beauty Products That'll Take You Back To Your Science Fair Days

Life is too short for mundane beauty routines that bore you to tears day in and day out. We say: It's time to switch things up. Keep your nighttime favorites and the products you rely on for an a.m. overhaul, but bring in some new ones that'll make you downright giddy to wash your hair and cleanse your face. Seriously, it can happen.
If you geeked out over the school science fair, you're in luck, because using some of the coolest new products out there kind of feels like the grown-up version of the experiments we did in chemistry class. Get ready to mix your own modeling mask and melt your shampoo.
Best of all: You can count on your hypothesis — that your skin is going to glow and your hair is going to shine — being proven right.
Click ahead to see our favorite beauty buys for infusing some fun into your regimen and making Bill Nye proud in the process.
