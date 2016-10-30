Tedious tasks can haunt our days. Folding our laundry? Pass. Washing the dishes? Thanks, but no thanks. Washing our faces? I mean, we will, but we'd really rather not. We have no solutions for making the first two chores bearable, but why does cleaning our faces have to be boring AF when other skin-care steps, like masking, are so fun? We set out to make cleansing great again.
Oils, makeup-removing towelettes, foams — been there, done that. They're classic formulas, and we respect the hell out of them, but there are some new options that have us heading to the sink with a little more pep in our step. Ahead, our favorite cleansers and tools that bring the party.
Oils, makeup-removing towelettes, foams — been there, done that. They're classic formulas, and we respect the hell out of them, but there are some new options that have us heading to the sink with a little more pep in our step. Ahead, our favorite cleansers and tools that bring the party.