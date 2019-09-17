Nail biting is one of the hardest habits to break. Whether you want a long canvas for cool art — or you're just sick of the annoying impulse to stick your fingers in your mouth in public — the longer you've been biting, the harder it is to stop. For many people, having fresh polish helps to lessen the urge, so if you're looking for a manicure to train the nail biter right out of you, dip powder extensions might be the answer.
In this episode of R29's Youtube series Macro Beauty, you'll learn everything you need to know about dip powder gel nail extensions. Yes, it's a mouthful, but the nail-lengthening treatment is pretty straightforward — and a great alternative to a full set of acrylics. Our subject, a self-proclaimed nail biter named Ashley Soto, tells us that the length of her fingernails didn't bother her until she started her corporate career. Shaking more hands than usual came with a hyperawareness of her raged fingernails, which Soto wished were longer and more shapely.
To remedy her concerns, Soto visited nail pros Sue Tang, a nail tech at Color Coat Beauty Boutique in Los Angeles, and Thuy Nguyen, the salon's founder. Both understand how to rehab short, brittle nails. "For someone who bites their nails, this manicure is great because it motivates you to keep your nails away from your mouth," Tang explains.
First comes the fun part: Tang pressed the physical gel extensions over the tips of Soto's nails and used the e-file (which looks something like a rotating drill) to smooth the ridges between the nail and the extension. Post lengthening, the nails are not painted, but literally dipped into jars of powder — first a foundational powder, then a chrome one that gives the nails a sparkly, silver finish. A top coat of clear gel polish is then applied to encapsulate the powders before it all sets. The finishing touch? Tang pressed 3D rhinestones over Soto's ring fingers for extra interest.
The final look is so fresh, in fact, that Soto exclaimed she couldn't fathom putting her new nails anywhere near her mouth. Press 'play' on the video above to see the dramatic nail transformation for yourself.
