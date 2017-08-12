There's A New Diorshow Mascara — & It's Way Better Than The Original

Some people vividly remember their first bra; others, their first Juicy tracksuit. For me, it's the first mascara I bought at 15: Dior Diorshow. I discovered it on a trip to Sephora with my mom and fell for its sleek packaging before realizing its lash-intensifying power. The brand has held a special place in my heart — and makeup bag — ever since.
Since that first fateful purchase, I've tried dozens of formulas, from drugstore to super high-end, but have always had trouble narrowing it down to one reigning champ. Even if I get into a groove with a product for a few weeks, another tube will inevitably come along and knock it off its fluttery throne. There always seems to be something bigger and better. Case in point: Earlier this summer, Dior launched its latest iteration of Diorshow, Pump'N'Volume. It only seemed fitting that a decade later, I give the new one a try.
Well... it didn't disappoint. The long-wear formula is one of the most volumizing and lengthening I've ever used, and it manages to do both in equal measure with minimal clumping — a very rare feat. The tube is unique, too: It's squeezable, so you can pump your desired amount of mascara onto the wand, depending on whether you're feeling a natural, everyday look or a Kylie Jenner-esque finish. I steer clear of eyelash curlers out of (maybe irrational) fear, so I need a brush that will give me some lift, and this one does that, as well.
Needless to say, I am in a full-on, committed relationship with Dior again. I've had a few moments of weakness in which I strayed and went back to another mascara for old time's sake, but I always ended up applying Pump'N'Volume over it. You know what they say: You never get over your first love — especially when your first love just keeps improving itself.
