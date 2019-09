There's A New Diorshow Mascara — & It's Way Better Than The Original

Since that first fateful purchase, I've tried dozens of formulas, from drugstore to super high-end, but have always had trouble narrowing it down to one reigning champ. Even if I get into a groove with a product for a few weeks, another tube will inevitably come along and knock it off its fluttery throne. There always seems to be something bigger and better. Case in point: Earlier this summer, Dior launched its latest iteration of Diorshow, Pump'N'Volume . It only seemed fitting that a decade later, I give the new one a try.